International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 13.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in International Business Machines by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 4,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE IBM traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $198.86. 2,989,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,830. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $201.12.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

