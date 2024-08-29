International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Seaways by 83.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 37,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 17,172 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,706 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in International Seaways by 21.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $50.74. The company had a trading volume of 429,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.73. International Seaways, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.11 and a 52-week high of $65.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,779,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,779,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $55,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,378.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,032 shares of company stock worth $3,074,086 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

