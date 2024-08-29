Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after buying an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total value of $1,005,613.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.88, for a total transaction of $192,804.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,364 shares of company stock worth $26,191,001. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $8.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $490.63. The stock had a trading volume of 289,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,061. The stock has a market cap of $174.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.05, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $254.85 and a twelve month high of $493.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

