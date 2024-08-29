Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) SVP Sells $19,591,902.12 in Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $482.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $412.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $493.97.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 9,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $881,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.45.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

