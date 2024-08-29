Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a growth of 44.5% from the July 31st total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.95. The company had a trading volume of 52,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,595. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $9.22.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 735,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,150 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 942,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 147,111 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 51.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

