Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 41.1% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.84. 922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,191. Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $38.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 55,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 17,035 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Agriculture Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. PBDA is an actively managed portfolio that provides exposure to global agricultural commodities through a Cayman Islands subsidiary. PDBA was launched on Aug 24, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

