Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 394,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 268,583 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $23.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

