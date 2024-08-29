Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 394,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 268,583 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $23.06.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.