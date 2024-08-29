Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJPGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 394,007 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 268,583 shares.The stock last traded at $23.08 and had previously closed at $23.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

