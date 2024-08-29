Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 81.0% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of BSJQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 180,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,749. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
