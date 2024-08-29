Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Up 81.0% in August

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 423,100 shares, a growth of 81.0% from the July 31st total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSJQ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 180,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,749. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.21 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1294 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,029,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after buying an additional 156,056 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 231,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.