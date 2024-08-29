Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 206.1% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 49.9% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BSMR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 16,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,312. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

