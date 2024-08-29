Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 92.0% in August

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

PKW stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,231. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.76. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $84.19 and a 52 week high of $111.81.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.2245 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

