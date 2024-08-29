Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.88

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $51.88 and last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 16694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.34.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

