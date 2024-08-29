Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the second quarter worth $775,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

PGJ traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.53. 79,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,395. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.21. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $124.87 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.82%.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

