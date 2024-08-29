Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.06

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.06 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 2760160 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGX. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,840,000 after buying an additional 1,197,584 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,937,000 after buying an additional 6,707,019 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,376,000 after buying an additional 857,423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after buying an additional 219,855 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,034.9% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,439,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after buying an additional 2,325,672 shares during the period.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

