Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Position Boosted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 12,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,020. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.46 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. The company has a market cap of $346.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

