InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Up 338.0% in August

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,300 shares, an increase of 338.0% from the July 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,302. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.76. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $23.29.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

