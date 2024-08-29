IOTA (MIOTA) Hits Market Cap of $425.26 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOTA has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $425.26 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000859 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000021 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,401,744,787 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

