IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 112 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,103,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,015,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 178,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,387. The company has a market capitalization of $401.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average of $163.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

