IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 112 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,103,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,015,000 after acquiring an additional 83,483 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 178,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,396,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 67.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 39,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,387. The company has a market capitalization of $401.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average of $163.89. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $171.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.69%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PG
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.