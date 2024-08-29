IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 10,468 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 180.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,468 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.58.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,001,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,904. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.38 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.83, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 330.86%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

