IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 2,978 Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLNC. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLNC traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 1,310,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,375,008. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.92 and a beta of 2.50. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $28.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

FLNC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fluence Energy from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

