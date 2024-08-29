IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $0.78 on Thursday, hitting $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,432. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.52. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

