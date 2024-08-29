IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 29,255 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,255 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,977.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 129,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 124,894 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $252.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.92 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 33.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

OHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

