IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in YETI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,418,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,630,000 after purchasing an additional 248,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in YETI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,266,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,999,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,090,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of YETI by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after buying an additional 103,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 944,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,913,000 after buying an additional 181,636 shares during the last quarter.

YETI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of YETI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.37. 1,602,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,607,631. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.14.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $463.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

