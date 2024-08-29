IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 57,086 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,507,000 after acquiring an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

NYSE FBIN traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 509,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,139. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.65. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.10 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FBIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

