IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Kadant in the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Kadant by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 22,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Kadant by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Kadant by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kadant

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Price Performance

NYSE:KAI traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $320.13. 38,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $304.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.87 and a 12 month high of $363.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.50 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

