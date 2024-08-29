IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 6,559 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,559 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 47.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 117.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $241.84. The stock had a trading volume of 346,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.92 and a 52-week high of $247.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average of $211.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

