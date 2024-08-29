IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 220,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 138,607 shares.The stock last traded at $27.42 and had previously closed at $27.36.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $606.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.