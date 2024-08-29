Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) rose 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 708,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,347,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.75.

IRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Minardo John sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $42,315.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 284,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,215,502.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $282,549.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,102 shares of company stock valued at $468,063. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 791,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after buying an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 64,378 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

