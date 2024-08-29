iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10,223.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,291,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,504 shares in the last quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $95,865,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $91,374,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,971,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,203,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.69. 4,479,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,877,713. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.52. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $100.75.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

