iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 265,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 166,137 shares.The stock last traded at $48.64 and had previously closed at $48.68.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

