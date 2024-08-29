iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,055,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,038,000 after buying an additional 420,053 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $66,059,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 217,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 198,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 189,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $149.58. 235,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,161. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.47. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.83 and a fifty-two week high of $150.17.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

