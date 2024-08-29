iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Holdings Boosted by FAS Wealth Partners Inc.

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $100,639,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $65,558,000. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $35,531,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,614,000. Finally, Monolith Management Ltd bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the first quarter worth about $24,416,000.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,566,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,140,566. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.17. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $41.99.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

