iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $564.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,041,885. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $530.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

