iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,019,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $557,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 290,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $564.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,196,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,381. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $487.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $550.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

