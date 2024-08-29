iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWC – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 3,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83.
About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF
The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF (HEWC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks, hedged against movements in the Canadian dollar for USD investors. HEWC was launched on Jul 1, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Does A&F’s Q2 Earnings Win Point to a Strong Holiday Season?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Best Buy Stock Flashes Bullish Signal, Challenges Remain
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Affirm Shows Buy-Now-Pay-Later Is Here to Stay in Latest Results
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.