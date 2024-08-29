iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.01. The stock had a trading volume of 964,874 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

