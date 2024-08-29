iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.19

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.18, with a volume of 55610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.18.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 746,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,596,000 after purchasing an additional 598,785 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 911,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,894,000 after buying an additional 250,624 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 886,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after buying an additional 177,340 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 911,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,828,000 after acquiring an additional 72,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 980.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 55,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 50,613 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

