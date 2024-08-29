iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $25.03

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.03 and last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 431793 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDQ. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 107,327 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

