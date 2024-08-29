iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 147.2% from the July 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

IBTM traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $23.32. The company had a trading volume of 26,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $23.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTM. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 19,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,773,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2032 Term Treasury ETF (IBTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2032 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2032. The fund will terminate in December 2032. IBTM was launched on Jul 6, 2022 and is managed by BlackRock.

