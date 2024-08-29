iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:LQDI – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.39 and last traded at $26.47. 2,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.89.

Get iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2,340.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 233,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 224,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets investment-grade corporate bond, while using swaps to hedge inflation risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Inflation Hedged Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.