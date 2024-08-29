iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Stake Lifted by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 201,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $116.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,105,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,800. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $88.33 and a 12 month high of $117.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.50.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

