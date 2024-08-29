iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares MSCI BIC ETF (NYSEARCA:BKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.53 and last traded at $36.47. 1,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

iShares MSCI BIC ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $74.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI BIC ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF by 343.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 117,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,010,000 after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI BIC ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

About iShares MSCI BIC ETF

iShares MSCI BRIC ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI BRIC Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI BRIC Index (the Index).

