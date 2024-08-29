iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.85. 9,100,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,661,326. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

