iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Sets New 1-Year High at $76.70

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.70 and last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 127385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Further Reading

