iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

EMXC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $60.69. 1,349,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 146.1% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

