iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Short Interest Down 35.4% in August

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a decrease of 35.4% from the July 31st total of 8,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,234,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
EMXC stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $60.69. 1,349,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,982. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $58.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a twelve month low of $47.76 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
