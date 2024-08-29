iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 111,600 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A. owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown University lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 59.5% during the second quarter. Brown University now owns 386,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,385,000 after buying an additional 144,300 shares in the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 14,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,345,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,500,496. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.84. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $72.25. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

