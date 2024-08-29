iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Position Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,352.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,528,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,041,000 after buying an additional 5,148,178 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,191,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4,747.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 960,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,953,000 after purchasing an additional 940,849 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 811,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,554,000 after purchasing an additional 400,807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 723,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,411,000 after purchasing an additional 311,013 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,459. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $54.49 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.