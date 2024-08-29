iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $93.96

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.96 and last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 7641 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $779.64 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 20,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

