iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $154.07

iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $154.07 and last traded at $153.71, with a volume of 142068 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 31.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

