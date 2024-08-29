iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 125.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,231 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 280.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,805,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,744. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1606 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also

