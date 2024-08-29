iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,138 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Williams Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 454.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,146,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,232 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,608,000 after purchasing an additional 731,194 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,960,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 186.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 310,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after buying an additional 202,073 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY traded up $2.07 on Thursday, reaching $214.86. The stock had a trading volume of 125,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,046. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $148.45 and a 12-month high of $226.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.71.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

